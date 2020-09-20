Azmin says Sabahans politically mature, able to make the right decision

Perikatan Nasional information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali delivering a speech at a ceremony with people in conjuction with the 16th Sabah State Election at Pusat Daerah Mengundi Tambalang, Kampung Bolong Baru, September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Sept 20 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is confident that Sabah people are politically mature and able to make a wise decision to determine their future and the future of the state.

He is also confident that the Sabah people have fully understood the need to form a state government that is aligned with the Federal government.

He said the feedback gathered from the campaign had been positive, so far.

“... but let’s not be too comfortable. We have to work harder. We have five more days to meet with the voters.

“The campaign approach that we have adopted is to create an atmosphere of goodwill and brotherhood,” he told reporters after attending the Sentuhan Kasih programme with the Klias constituents here today.

Also present were PN candidate and incumbent for Klias seat Datuk Isnin Aliasnih, who is being challenged by five other candidates in the state election.

Azmin said he also believed that the Sabah people had realised the importance of giving their support to the candidates from parties under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to form a stable new state government.

On his visits to other constituencies and hot seats, Azmin said the support from Sabah people to PN candidates, as well as its allies, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), was very convincing.

Earlier in his speech, the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industy, also said that the federal government had allocated RM350 million to the Sabah government this year for the implementation of clean water supply projects.

He said the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) would ensure that the allocation reached the people of Sabah.

“Among the projects that need to be expedited in Beaufort, for example, is relating to clean water supply,” he added. — Bernama