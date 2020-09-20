Annuar Musa: DBKL asked to review regulations at construction sites after concrete slab falls on car on SUKE

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporter after attending the Bukit Kiara Public Park Beautification Programme in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and related agencies have been asked to review the regulations at construction sites to further tighten safety aspects involving the public, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

This comes after the incident of a parapet wall slab from the ongoing construction work of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) came loose and fell onto a moving car along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), yesterday afternoon.

Annuar said the review would include fines and heavier penalties to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“I want DBKL and the relevant agencies to tighten the safety aspects at construction sites as well as other matters related to public safety.

“Review the rules including stiffer penalties,” he said via his official Twitter account today.

Yesterday, the media reported that in the incident, the victim was driving along the MRR2 from Sungai Besi heading towards Ampang and was nearing a petrol station in Bandar Tasik Selatan when the one-metre square concrete fell and hit her car at about 5.45pm.

However, the 25-year-old victim was rescued by the public and suffered injuries to her hand before being sent to the Tuanku Muhkriz Chancellor Hospital (HUKM) for treatment. — Bernama