Wan Junaidi: Petronas SST payment ‘a great gift to Sarawakians’

KUCHING, Sept 19 ― The payment of State Sales Tax (SST) by Petronas to the Sarawak government yesterday is a great gift to Sarawak and Sarawakians, says Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Santubong MP said the payment of SST by Petronas which amounted to RM2.956 billion was made possible through the steadfast leadership and courage of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to challenge Petronas in fighting for Sarawak’s oil and gas rights.

“This is a great hadiah (gift) to Sarawak and Sarawakians. I am sure (Datuk Patinggi) Abang Johari will pass much of the money back to the people through various people-centric projects.

“For once, some of the money from Petronas is given back to the people of Sarawak,” he said in a statement received here yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said Sarawakians must be grateful to and be appreciative of Abang Johari for fulfilling the challenging task through negotiation with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government as Petronas is legally under the direct control of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is PN chairman.

“I would also like to register my appreciation to all the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders for giving their undivided and unflinching support to the chief minister in this challenging time.

“Congratulations also to the state Attorney General and his team and Datuk Sri JC Fong for work well done. It was great to listen to your submission and arguments in court,” he said. ― Borneo Post