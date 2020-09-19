TMJ apppointed to lead youth activities in Johor

Tunku Ismail is appointed as the leader of all youth activities in Johor. — Picture from Instagram/hrhcrownprinceofjohor

JOHOR BARU, Sept 19 ― The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to appoint his son, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail as the leader of all youth activities in the state.

Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli in a statement said the move was taken as the ruler was confident that his son would be able to facilitate positive youth development and lead the group to success.

The confidence is based on Tunku Ismail's perseverance and extensive experience in administrative matters, including in managing the Johor Darul Ta'zim team to success, enabling it to make a name for itself at the international stage.

“His Highness has full trust and confidence that with the Tunku Mahkota’s leadership and the cooperation of the state government in providing infrastructure and other facilities as well as with the support of the people, Bangsa Johor youth will succeed in strengthening their identity and achieving future goals,” he said in statement posted on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

Abdul Rahim added that the Johor Sultan had always been very concerned over youth development as he felt that the continuous development of the state, in line with the aspirations and wishes of Bangsa Johor, depended on young people.

As such he called on youth groups, irrespective of race and religion, to work together in harmony in developing the state.

Following the appointment, Johor State Youth Council (MBNJ) president, Md Salleheen Mohamad in a statement said with Tunku Ismail’s leadership, youth in the state would be protected and given full attention by the government, especially in terms of youth empowerment in development agenda and volunteer movements. ― Bernama