SUKE incident: Prolintas issues stop-work order after concrete slab falls on car

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The developers of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), has issued a stop-work order following the incident in which a parapet wall slab from the ongoing highway construction fell and hit a car along the Middle Ring Road 2(MRR2) in Bandar Tasik Selatan here today.

Prolintas, in a statement tonight, said it will lend full cooperation to the authorities over the incident.

“The SUKE Emergency Response Team (ERT) is already at the scene to control traffic and remove the parapet wall and the car involved (in the incident).

“Any inconvenience caused is much regretted and SUKE will ensure that all aspects of safety are prioritised and improved from time to time,” the statement read.

A woman was inches away from certain death but instead escaped with just an injured left hand when the concrete slab fell and hit her car at about 5.45pm.

For further information, the public can contact SUKE’s communication line at 1-300-88-9922 or visit its website at www.mysuke.com.my and social media platforms, PROLINTAS Highways (Facebook) or @mySUKEofficial (Twitter). — Bernama