Sole survivor of carbon monoxide poisoning in stable condition, say police

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 19 — The sole survivor in the carbon monoxide poisoning case, in which four friends fell asleep in a car at a petrol station parking lot in Sama Gagah, Butterworth near here three days ago, is in stable condition, said Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad.

He said 21-year-old Nor Aqilah Mohd Safwan’s condition was more stable compared to yesterday when it was critical.

“She is still being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala Lumpur. The medical team updates us on her condition from time to time. Let’s all pray together for her speedy recovery,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, he said the autopsy report received by police regarding the death of the other three 21-year-old women in the car stated that it was due to the inhalation of carbon monoxide, which then led to the various organs failing to function.

In the incident, the three who died — Sharifah Fariesha Syed Fathi, Ayuni Shazwanie Shabri and Nor Adilah Mohd Safwan — and Nor Aqilah were found unconscious at the petrol station parking lot due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning when they fell asleep in the car with the engine on and windows wound up.

Nor Aqilah’s twin, Nor Adilah, was initially found alive but died while undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital in Perak on Thursday at 4.23pm.

All four friends, who were students of a private medical college in Batu Caves, had stopped at the petrol station at about 8.30 pm when Nor Aqilah, who was driving the Honda Odyssey car, complained of not feeling well.

They were on their way back to their respective homes in Sungai Petani and Gurun in Kedah after spending the Malaysia Day holiday in Pulau Jerejak in Penang.

The four friends were found unconscious in the car by Ayuni Shazwani’s father at about 12.30am on Thursday. — Bernama