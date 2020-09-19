Selangor Disaster Management Unit: High tide phenomenon in the state under control

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 ― The high tide phenomenon which hit coastal areas of Selangor today is reported to be under control with no overflowing of seawater.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit (SDMU) head Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof when contacted said, only the yard of a house in Kampung Sungai Janggut, Kuala Selangor was inundated due to erosion at the breakwater structure in Pantai Remis early this morning.

He said monitoring was being carried out on the high tide situation on the Selangor coast from time to time and so far no residents have been ordered to evacuate.

Ahmad Fairuz said a minimal overflow was detected at the Morib Beach as the breakwater in the area collapsed yesterday, apart from erosion at two bunds in Pantai Kelanang and Kampung Sawah, Banting, but it was only on a small scale.

Five districts in Selangor are expected to be hit by the high tide phenomenon starting today until November with sea levels predicted to reach up to 5.8 metres. ― Bernama