Sabah state election: Jimmy Palikat finds inspiration in Pairin Kitingan

Local singer Jimmy Palikat, who is contesting in the upcoming 16th Sabah state election, said he is inspired by the victory of Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan (pic) in the Tambunan by-election as an independent candidate in 1984. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — Inspired by the victory of Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan in the Tambunan by-election as an independent candidate in 1984, local singer Jimmy Palikat who is contesting in the upcoming 16th Sabah state election believes anything can happen.

Jimmy, 41, who is an independent candidate vying for the Tambunan seat said though he had a slim chance of winning, a sure win candidate could still lose.

“In December 1984, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan contested as an independent candidate in the Tambunan by-election and he won, so that was an inspiration for me to contest as an independent candidate in this state election.

“If I am given mandate by the people, I will support whoever becomes the government as long as it can carry my missions and visions for Tambunan folks,” the singer famous for his ‘Anak Kampung’ song told Bernama here today.

He said his mission and vision are to develop the state constituency and the local economy.

“I believe that the people in Tambunan in particular, long for new and young leaders. I want to raise their socio-economy where they are in need of basic facilities. Previously they had leaders who were often busy with politics that they forgot about the people and the development (to be done) in Tambunan,” he said.

Asked about his campaign trail, Jimmy said he had just started campaigning yesterday following the recent passing of his father.

“I started the campaign by reaching out to young voters in the Tambunan constituency because based on my observation I found that young voters want fresh new leaders to represent them.

“I also go from door to door to meet with the voters and take the easygoing approach in my campaign as the Tambunan folks already knew me,” he added.

Jimmy is in a six-cornered fight against incumbent Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan from Perikatan Nasional, Selverius Bruno (PBS), Nordin Jaini (Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah), Laurentius Nayan Ambu (UPKO) and Damian Marcus Pootung of Parti Cinta Sabah.

Jeffery won the Tambunan state seat in the 14th General Election with a majority of 1,037 votes in a four-cornered contest. — Bernama