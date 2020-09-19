Sabah state election: BN’s Balung candidate upbeat after meeting more than 50pc of voters

A man holds a Warisan flag in front of a sea of Barisan Nasional flags in Membakut January 5, 2020, ahead of the Kimanis by-election on January 18. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 19 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Hamild Awang is optimistic of his chances of winning the Balung seat after meeting more than 50 per cent of the voters in the constituency.

Hamild, 65, said he had been receiving good response from voters as campaigning for the Sabah state election entered the eighth day today.

“We will continue to reach out to voters; we believe we can achieve our target of meeting 100 per cent of the voters,” he said today.

Hamild has worked under three former state assemblymen for Balung, including the late Datuk Abd Manan Jakasa and Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali.

Asked on his plans for Balung, Hamild said he would focus on socio-economic development if elected on Sept 26.

“Many youths in this constituency are still unemployed and if I’m elected, I will try to create job opportunities and increase the number of young entrepreneurs,” he added.

He said Balung has great potential to be developed for business, including including tourism.

“If I win, I will bring this matter for discussion with the relevant non-governmental organisations or ministries, in relation to enhancing the people’s economy,” he said.

“Sports facilities will also be built to encourage youths to practise a healthy lifestyle and stay away from immoral activities,” he added.

He said the provision of basic amenities like roads and reliable water supply would also be given emphasis.

Hamild is facing six other contenders, namely Andi Rus Diana Andi Paladjareng (Warisan), Labosa @ Ghazali Jakilan (USNO), Abu Bakar Jambuan @ Omar (PGRS), Ariffin Kassim Ibong (PHRS), Cyril Aloysius (LDP) and Abdul Hamid Damang (PCS).

Balung has 14,600 voters, with the bulk of them or 28.79 per cent in the 30-39 age-group.

Datuk Osman Jamal @ Jamar of BN won the seat in a five-cornered fight in the 2018 general election. — Bernama