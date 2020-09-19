Roads worth RM380m to be built in Baleh, says minister

Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing (right) leads a party to welcome Minister of Rural Development Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad on arrival at Rumah Layang. ― Borneo Post pic

KAPIT, Sept 19 ― Minister of Rural Development Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad announced new road projects in Baleh worth RM380 million to be built under the first rolling of 12th Malaysia Plan.

One of them is the RM180 million road from Rumah Nyamok, Sungai Gaat to SMK Baleh. The other is the 23km, RM200 million road from SMK Baleh to Rumah Layang to the junction Rumah Gare in Nanga Sepetai, Baleh.

Abdul Latiff announced the two road projects at the “leader meets the people” session at Rumah Layang yesterday.

He said he was offered a helicopter ride to the function (at Rh Layang) but he turned it down, preferring to use speedboat instead to get the feel of how the locals experience in their everyday life.

“Perikatan Nasional would not become the government of the day if not for the full support of GPS government. The federal government is very thankful for this support.

“In return, we at the ministry give priority to Sarawak MPs when they request for help. This is our way of giving back to Sarawak,” he said.

“Just now, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Masing requested for the road projects. That was why I announced two road projects worth RM380 million to be built in Baleh.”

On Masing’s another request to build a 73km road from Nanga Mujong to Tunoh, Abd Latiff said he would consider it later.

Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai, Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti, and Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga were among those present at the function. ― Borneo Post