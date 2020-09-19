PM Muhyiddin's promise of a snap election during Covid-19 irresponsible, says Guan Eng

DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin exposed his desperation to win the Sabah state election when he promised his party allies a snap poll should they succeed.

In a statement today, Lim regarded Muhyiddin’s move as irresponsible as he had used the general election as bait to push respective parties aligned to Perikatan Nasional (PN) to work harder in the Sabah election despite the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“It is irresponsible for the prime minister to ignore Covid-19 health concerns and use a snap general election as bait to persuade Umno to work harder to secure a victory in the state election.

“For Muhyiddin to do such a thing is it un-Prime Ministerial,” said Lim.

The Bagan MP was referring to Muhyiddin who yesterday said that the result of the state election could determine when he will call a general election.

Lim added that Muhyiddin should not put public interest and safety at risk merely to serve his political interest.

“There is no need to dissolve Parliament and call for a snap election when the Opposition bloc comprising 109 MPs do not want to endanger public health and safety with the rise of Covid-19 cases.

“Many countries in the world, the latest being Britain, is facing a second wave of Covid-19 and Malaysia could be similarly affected,” said Lim.

The premature state election was called after former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman of Umno mounted an abortive takeover bid on the back of lawmakers’ defections.

“The only political parties who want an early snap election in Malaysia is Muafakat Nasional (PAS and Umno) who are part of the government bloc of 113 MPs,” he said.

He also said that Muhyiddin’s election promises to Sabahans sound hollow when he has still not implemented his promise made in Sandakan on August 30, which is to increase Social Welfare Department’s monthly aid to needy recipients, from RM200 and RM300 to RM1,000.

“Such an increase to RM1,000 is urgently needed following an admission by the Human Resources Minister that the number of unemployed will rise to a historic high of one million workers by the end of September,” he said.