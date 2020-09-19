PJ police arrest stepfather after teenage rape victim confides in teacher

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Petaling Jaya April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — A team of police officers from the Petaling Jaya (PJ) district police headquarters, detained a 41-year old man for allegedly raping his 16-year old stepdaughter.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said based on the police report lodged by the victim — she claimed that she was raped by the suspect several times last year, and then between March and June this year, during the movement control order (MCO).

“The victim suffered trauma and depression from the incidents, causing her to be in fear and not telling her mother, until September 14, when the victim confided in her school’s counselling teacher about the incidents.

“Acting on the report at 1.30pm the same day a team of officers from the criminal investigation department (CID) detained a local man aged 41-years-old, at a restaurant area, on suspicion of being involved in the incidents as reported by the victim to the police,” Nik Ezanee said in a statement.

He said police have remanded the man for one week, and is being investigated under Section 376B of the Penal Code, and if convicted, can be jailed for a maximum of 30 years and caned.

Nik Ezanee said police investigations are still ongoing, and the victim has been sent to a hospital for medical examinations.

He also called on members of the public with any information regarding the case to channel the information to the Petaling Jaya police headquarters at 03-79662222.