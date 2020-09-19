Owner, worker held for flying Jalur Gemilang upside down at Senai factory

Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin issued the remand order at the Kulai Magistrate’s Court today to enable the police to complete the investigation. — Istock pic

KULAI, Sept 19 — A factory owner and an Indonesian worker have been remanded for three days starting today to facilitate investigations into the hoisting of the Malaysian flag upside down at a plastic mould factory at the Senai Industrial Area, here, yesterday.

Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin issued the remand order at the Kulai Magistrate’s Court today to enable the police to complete the investigation.

According to Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow the two suspects, aged 56 and 23, were arrested in a raid at the factory at 2.50 pm yesterday, following complaints from the public who also viraled pictures of the incident on social media.

“During the inspection, the factory owner admitted that he ordered his 23-year-old employee, who had just started working for him for three months, to replace the worn out Jalur Gemilang.

“However, he (the factory owner) did not monitor the hoisting of the flag resulting in the flag being hoisted upside down. The pictures of the upside down flag was viraled on social media,” he said in a statement, here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Amendment 2017 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama