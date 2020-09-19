Luas detects discolouration of water, no water treatment plants shut down

Luas has confirmed receiving a report on the discolouration of water in Sungai Gong, Rawang at about 12.11pm today. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 19 — The Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) has confirmed receiving a report on the discolouration of water in Sungai Gong, Rawang at about 12.11pm today.

Luas in a statement tonight said, however, none of the water treatment plants in the state were shut down or affected by the incident.

It said an investigation conducted at the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) Flood Mitigation Pool inlet found there was no smell coming from the black coloured water, with the discolouration suspected to have been caused by dyes.

According to Luas, a joint investigation done with Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) at the River Monitoring Station in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, also did not find any smell or traces of oil in the water.

“Further investigations found the discharge of the foamy and coloured effluent was from the Indah Water Konsortium’s (IWK) GBK 134 area 5 sewage treatment plant in the Rawang Industrial area,” it said, adding that IWK has stopped the discharge and closed the incoming pump.

Further checks along Sungai Sembah, however, found no smell or discolouration in the tributary of Sungai Selangor, and Luas said it would be monitoring the situation closely.

The public is also urged to report any suspicious activity which could cause pollution along the river to [email protected] or via WhatsApp to 019-2647904. — Bernama