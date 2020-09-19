Kedah MB, three excos found negative for Covid-19

Kedah MB Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor tested negative for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 19 ― All Covid-19 screening test samples taken from 56 individuals including Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor yesterday were confirmed negative.

The Kedah Mentri Besar’s Office in a statement today announced that the samples on three state executive councillors also turned out negative.

Meanwhile, Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang confirmed that three state executive council members were Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman; Religious, Education and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Najmi Ahmad and Information, Communications and Multimedia and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, Wan Romaini Wan Salim.

“The test also involved officers in the Kedah Menteri Besar’s Office and several Kedah PAS leaders who attended the presentation of Kedah PAS contributions to the Kota Setar district Disaster Operation Control Centre (PKOB) at Wisma Darul Aman on September 14.

“The tests were conducted when a participant of the programme was confirmed positive for Covid-19 two days ago,” he said.

He said as a precautionary measure, all individuals including those living outside the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) area should continue to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) especially on wearing face mask, washing hands and practising physical distancing. ― Bernama