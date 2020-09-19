Jan 2021 best time for GE15, UUM don says after PM signals possible snap polls

UUM's Professor Ahmad Martadha Mohamed said that GE15 should be held after the government presents Budget 2021, indicating the possible of snap polls in December. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The most suitable time for Malaysia to hold its general election would be next January, according to Professor Ahmad Martadha Mohamed from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

The professor from the university’s College of Law, Government and International Studies was responding to the signal of early nationwide election given by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Ahmad told Sinar Harian that GE15 should be held after the government presents Budget 2021, indicating the possible of snap polls in December.

The national budget is expected to be presented in Parliament next month.

“However, as we all know, December is the monsoon season for the states on the east coast such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

“So this time is not very suitable for GE15. For me, the beginning of 2021 or January is the most suitable time if it is to be done earlier,” Ahmad was quoted saying today.

The academic also sees the Sabah state election taking place now as a gauge for the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition for its future electoral success in partnership with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“If they win, of course it gives the impression that the community accepts this cooperation. It will definitely bring a good signal to PN and his friends in facing GE15 later.

“However, if the opposite happens, PN needs to take the time to strengthen the people’s support first. This is because if the support from the people is not clear, it will give a big risk to PN if GE15 is held earlier,” Ahmad told the Malay daily.

National news agency Bernama reported Muhyiddin saying yesterday in Kota Belud that the general election should be held “quickly” if his PN alliance with the local parties wins the Sabah election.

Polling day for Sabah is on September 26. An estimated 1.1 million Sabahans are registered as voters.