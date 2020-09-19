Health Ministry announces another Covid-19 cluster detected in Sabah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the index case of the new Bakau cluster is a Filipino woman (Case 10,145), who is also the 129th death case reported yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a new Covid-19 cluster today; the Bakau cluster, detected in Semporna, Sabah.

In a statement today, MOH director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the index case of the cluster is a Filipino woman (Case 10,145), who is also the 129th death case reported yesterday.

“The Covid-19 screening of the index case was found positive on September 16, 2020. Following that, close contact screening was conducted and two more Covid-19 positive cases for the Bakau cluster were identified. These two positive cases involved a Malaysian and one non-Filipino citizen. They have been admitted to the Tawau Hospital for treatment.

“As of September 19, 2020, at noon, a total of 109 individuals were screened,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that of the number, three were found positive for Covid-19, while 106 are awaiting their results.

“Infection prevention measures, which include disinfection and cleaning processes were carried out at the Semporna Hospital. The cause of infection is still under investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also announced eight more new infection cases for the Sungai cluster today.

“This brings the total number of positive cases under this cluster to 73 cases. As of September 19, 2020 at noon, a total of 23,935 individuals have been screened for this cluster,” he said.

He also announced one new case for the Benteng Lahad Datu (Benteng LD) cluster, which brings the total number of Covid-19 cases for the said cluster to 551.

“Until September 19, 2020, noon, 7,985 individuals have been screened for this cluster,” he said.