Deputy minister: Metered-parking being considered in Brickfields

Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Federal Territories Ministry is looking at introducing a metered parking system in Brickfields here to address parking problems and traffic congestion.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar said the ministry also plans to limit parking to one or two hours to make it easier for people to visit the commercial and tourist-based area.

“We find that many people take the opportunity to park their cars for free here and then take the LRT (Light Rail Transit) to go to work or other places until late hours, leaving those who come to purchase goods facing some difficulty in finding vacant parking bays,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the area, Santhara said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would also issue more compounds and tow cars to reduce traffic congestion in Brickfields.

Meanwhile, Santhara said the ministry has plans to increase trading lots in the area for potential young entrepreneurs. — Bernama