Abdul Karim replaces Abang Johari as Saberkas president

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to reporters in Kuching April 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Sept 19 — Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was appointed the new president of the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) today.

He replaced Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, who declined to be re-nominated as president at the organisation’s 16th triennial meeting here. Saberkas is the biggest youth organisation in the state with over 44,500 members.

“It is a trust and heavy responsibility that must be shouldered because the establishment of Saberkas involves our youths who need guidance from leaders in order for them to become future generation of leaders,” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Karim who was Saberkas’ deputy president prior to this, was the only candidate for the post after being nominated by a representative from the Semariang branch.

Sarawak Assistant Minister of Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) and Assistant Minister of Utilities (Electricity Supply), Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, meanwhile was appointed the new deputy president.

Abang Johari had been Saberkas president since 2009 after taking over the post from Sarawak Head of the State, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who was the Chief Minister at that time.

Traditionally, since the establishment of Saberkas in 1973, the presidential post had always been held by the Chief Minister. — Bernama