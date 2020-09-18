Woman in Negri Sembilan loses over RM200,000 to Macau Scam syndicate

A woman lost RM209,996.25 to a Macau scam syndicate after she was duped into believing that she had credit card debts. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 18 ― A private company employee lost RM209,996.25 to a Macau Scam syndicate after she was duped into believing that she had credit card debts, yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation department chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said that the 48-year-old woman claimed to have received a telephone call from the suspect, who was disguised as a Public Bank representative, on September 17.

“The caller told the complainant that she had credit card debts that needed to be paid, however the complainant denied the claim and the call was then connected to the ‘Bank Negara’ for her to lodge a report,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said that the woman also spoke to a man known as “Inspector Yap” from the Criminal Investigation Department, who asked for her ATM cards numbers as well as 17 one-time password (OTP) numbers, received on her mobile phone.

“After the call ended, the complainant made a check and discovered that money in her two bank accounts, worth over RM200,000, was missing,” he said.

Aibee said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code that carries a jail term not exceeding 10 years, with whipping and a fine, upon conviction. ― Bernama