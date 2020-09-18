Two killed in trailer crash near Simpang Pulai

IPOH, Sept 18 ― Two passengers of a trailer lorry died in a crash at Kilometre 20 of Jalan Keramat Pulai heading towards Cameron Highlands here today.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the department received a distress call on the incident at 2.44pm.

“We immediately deployed a team from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue station to the location.

“The trailer driver, aged around 40 years old, suffered light injuries while the passengers, a woman and a boy, were pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said the victims were brought to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for further action.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when contacted, said the driver had been identified as Mohd Zuki Abu Bakar, 45, and the two who died were his wife and son.

He said the trailer had lost control and crashed on the road shoulder before landing in a drain.

The victims were on their way to Cameron Highlands from Penang. ― Bernama