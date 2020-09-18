Sabah election: BN candidate outlines three main focus to spur prosperity in Elopura

In the election manifesto, Barisan Nasional’s Chan Boo Thian focuses on boosting the local economy, upgrading medical facilities and delivery of public services in order to further develop the area. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Sept 18 ― The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Elopura state seat has outlined three main areas to spur the prosperity and well-being of the constituents if he is given the mandate in the Sabah state election next week.

In the election manifesto, Chan Boo Thian focuses on boosting the local economy, upgrading medical facilities and delivery of public services in order to further develop the area.

“If I am given the mandate to be the people’s representative in Elopura, I will strengthen and empower household income in the area through small and medium enterprises related to marine industry and processing of agricultural products and for that I will urge the federal government to allocate funds for micro-loans to help these entrepreneurs.

“I would also like to further strengthen Elopura’s tourism sector by enhancing its tourism facilities and involving the people in the process,” he said when unveiling the manifesto here today.

Chan said he would also work on securing more allocations from the federal government to upgrade the Duchess of Kent Hospital and health clinics to ensure quality health services for the constituents.

In addition to that, he said he would ensure smooth and effective delivery of public services by setting up an Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) to make it easier for the people to conduct various government-related matters under one roof.

The Sabah people will go to the polls on September 26. ― Bernama