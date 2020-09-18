RON95, RON97 down three sen, diesel down five sen

According to a Finance Ministry’s statement today, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.63, RON97 (RM1.93) and diesel (RM1.67). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― The retail petrol price for RON95 and RON97 will go down by three sen per litre respectively, while that of diesel will be reduced by five sen for the period September 19 to 25.

According to a Finance Ministry’s statement today, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula, the new price per litre for RON95 is RM1.63, RON97 (RM1.93) and diesel (RM1.67).

It said the government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s welfare and well-being continue to be protected. ― Bernama