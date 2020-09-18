Nearly all 91 local Covid-19 infections in Sabah as new cases edge close to triple-digit range again

According to official data released today, 91 of the new infections were local transmission while the rest were imported by returnees. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Health Ministry has reported 95 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, continuing Malaysia’s see-sawing battle to contain the disease in the country.

According to official data released today, 91 of the new infections were local transmission while the rest were imported by returnees.

Of note was the fact that all but one of the local transmissions detected yesterday were found in Sabah that is in the middle of campaigning for its premature state election.

Of the new Sabah cases, 76 were traced to the Benteng cluster and three to the Selamat cluster.

Other Sabah cases were detected among patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome (three cases), two who sought treatment after displaying Covid-19 symptoms, one victim of a fatal road accident, and one close contact of a previously confirmed infection.

The other local transmission was found in Negri Sembilan as part of the Bunga cluster.

The cases reported today brought the country’s total to 10,147 cases, of which 754 were active.