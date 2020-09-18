MACC launches Mandarin portal

The MACC Mandarin portal was launched by Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today launched its Mandarin portal to meet the needs of the Chinese community to obtain information on corruption prevention and matters related to the commission.

The portal, launched by MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil, can be accessed here.

“With this latest facility, it is hoped that it will further increase the confidence and knowledge of the Chinese community towards the MACC and the anti-corruption agenda, as well as disseminate the message of anti-corruption education,” the MACC said in a statement. ― Bernama