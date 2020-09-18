EMCO: 629 families in Melur zone get RM200 aid

Kedah MB Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the relief involving an allocation of RM125,800, was aimed at helping the residents following an extension of EMCO to Sept 27 in the zone. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 18 ― A total of 629 families in Melur zone, Ambangan Heights, Sungai Petani, who are under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO), will receive an immediate aid of RM200 for each family.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the relief involving an allocation of RM125,800, was aimed at helping the residents following an extension of EMCO to September 27 in the zone.

He said the contribution from the Menteri Besar's office was handed over to Kuala Muda district officer Abdullah Hashim in a brief ceremony at Ambangan Heights community police substation today.

“Distribution would be carried out by the Civil Defence Force and People's Volunteer Corps (Rela),” he said in a statement here, today.

The enforcement of EMCO in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani began on Aug 27 involving three zones, namely Kenanga, Mawar and Melur.

EMCO was lifted at Kenanga and Mawar zones on September 13, however it was extended in the Melur zone due to 12 positive Covid-19 cases after a second screening. ― Bernama