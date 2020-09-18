Covid-19: Kedah MB undergoes swab test, result expected tomorrow

Kedah MB Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor underwent a Covid-19 swab test today. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 18 ― Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, together with 55 individuals including two state executive councillors, today underwent a Covid-19 swab test following a positive case involving an individual at an event they attended on Monday.

The two executive councillors are the state Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman and the Information, Communication and Multimedia and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Wan Romani Wan Salim.

According to a statement issued by the Kedah Mentri Besar’s Office today, other individuals undergoing the test included staff at the Mentri Besar’s Office and several state PAS leaders who were also present at the handing over of aid donations to residents in the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kota Setar district, held at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

Meanwhile, state Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang, in the same statement, said that the test sample was sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital laboratory here and the results are expected to be ready tomorrow.

He said that Muhammad Sanusi is not included in the list of close contacts with individual who tested positive for Covid-19.

In this regard, he explained that there should be no problem for Muhammad Sanusi to go down to the field to carry out his responsibilities as Menteri Besar, to help the residents in administrative EMCO in Kota Setar or the Melur Zone in Ambangan Heights, Sungai Petani. ― Bernama