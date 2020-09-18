About 80pc of Musa’adah Covid-19 fund distributed to recipients, says minister

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri says almost 80 per cent of the RM4.5 million Musa’adah Covid-19 Fund collection has been distributed to people affected by the pandemic regardless of their background. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 ― Almost 80 per cent of the RM4.5 million Musa’adah Covid-19 fund collection has been distributed to people affected by the pandemic regardless of their background, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

“We have set criteria of eligible recipients and so far, we have distributed the fund to the Orang Asli community, the homeless and asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe or zakat),” he said in a press conference after presenting the contribution here, today.

A sum of RM22,000 was presented to Selangor Autism Welfare Organisation executive director Mohd Zulkafli Abdullah and RM260,000 for the LGBT community who are participants of Jakim’s Mukhayyam programme, represented by Hijrah Republique Network Organisation chairman Mohd Al Khusyairi Mohd Ariff.

“I encourage the public to contribute to this fund because it is a reward of the hereafter and it has to be continued,” said Zulkifli.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the mosques in Sabah would be closed following the rise of Covid-19 cases, Zulkifli said the matter was under the purview of the National Security Council (MKN).

“Thus far, we are only following MKN’s decision such as in Kedah, it was they who informed that mosques would be closed temporarily, and all mosques are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures in order to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. ― Bernama