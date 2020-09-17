Works minister rebukes Pan Borneo Highway contractor for non-compliance with traffic management plan

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BINTULU, Sept 17 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has ordered the contractor of a flyover, which is part of the WPC07 (Sibu) Pan Borneo Highway project, at the roundabout to the Sibu Airport to fully comply with the traffic management plan (TMP).

The minister had earlier conducted a surprise visit to the site of the project yesterday, following public complaints on social media about the TMP of the project.

From his inspection, he said the contractor had not fully complied with the TMP and had reprimanded and instructed them to carry out immediate improvement for the safety and convenience of road users.

Fadillah also advised the public to be patient and follow all the traffic directions, especially by not speeding along the construction site of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

He welcomed public complaints if there are any on non-compliance by the contractor to ensure that the project can be completed smoothly to benefit the people. — Borneo Post