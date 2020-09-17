Sugu granted conditional discharge after wife Pavithra drops assault charge

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court September 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 17 — The Sessions Court here, today, has given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to former estate worker M. Sugu for allegedly assaulting his wife YouTube sensation S. Pavithra on July 21.

Judge Norashima Khalid made the decision after allowing deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi's application, following the oath-taking by Pavithra to withdraw the charge voluntarily without coercion and intimidation during the proceeding today.

Earlier, lawyer Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi, who was representing Sugu, appealed to the court to discharge and acquit the accused as the main witness of the case, who was also the complainant, had stated that that she would not proceed with the case against her husband.

However Liyana Zawani asked for the court to give the accused a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, by taking into account the possibility that the prosecution may have a strong need or reason for the case to be reinstated.

Sugu, 29, was alleged to have assaulted Pavithra, 28, using a mobile phone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm at the parking lot of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here between 4pm and 6pm on July 21

The charge, under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of such punishments upon conviction.

Sugu was also charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, for carrying an offensive weapon, a sickle, at about 6 pm, at the same place and date.

For the charge, the defence lawyer would send a letter of representation to the prosecution to review the status of the case and the charge made against Sugu.

The court set Oct 22 for remention. — Bernama



