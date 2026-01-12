KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The 30 per cent salary increment for Malaysia’s judges from this month onwards will help ensure their independence when deciding on court cases, Chief Justice Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said today.

Wan Ahmad Farid expressed the judiciary’s appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malaysian government for the 30 per cent salary hike, which he said is “both timely and significant” as it has been 10 years since judges’ salaries were last adjusted.

He pointed out that judges do not receive annual increments in their salaries, adding that they cannot hold other positions or engage in business at the same time.

“The increment, in my opinion, contributes to promote the independence of the judiciary,” he said in his speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2026.

He said that being fairly paid would encourage those who are capable to join the judiciary, and also allow existing judges to fulfil their duties without concerns about finances.

“Let me reiterate that a fairly compensated judiciary serves as an important safeguard — helping to shield judges from undue influence, encouraging capable legal minds to step forward in service, and allowing those who sit on the Bench to discharge their duties without undue financial concern,” he said.

He told his fellow judges that the higher pay must come with increased responsibility.

He noted that judges are expected to read extensively, be aware of developments in the law and society, equip themselves with new knowledge and never stop learning.

In his speech, Wan Ahmad Farid today reiterated his intention to “explore the possibility of introducing performance-based incentives for Superior Court judges who demonstrate diligence, discipline and sustained commitment to the timely discharge of their judicial duties”.

He said this is not a new practice and has been adopted in some countries including Singapore, and said it “merits careful and principled consideration”.

He had first touched on this idea on December 5, in an interview to mark his first 100 days in office as the highest-ranked judge in Malaysia.

Superior Court judges refer to judges at the High Court level and above.

Later when asked in a press conference about the status of this idea, Wan Ahmad Farid said: “We are trying to suggest it to the government because in corresponding jurisdictions such as Singapore, they have this form of incentive.

“If we were to punish those judges who are not doing their job, it’s only appropriate for us to give commendation to the judges who performed well, who did diligent work and ought to be recognised,” he told reporters.

In his speech, Wan Ahmad Farid had also told High Court judges who could not cope with their backlog of unwritten judgments that they always had the option of making a dignified exit from the judiciary, as such delays meant that appeals at Court of Appeal could not proceed.