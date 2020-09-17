Police bust gang of branded bicycle thieves in Penang

Police busted a gang of branded bicycle thieves after arresting two men and seizing 13 bicycles worth RM10,000 in raids in Kepala Batas last Sunday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 17 — Police busted a gang of branded bicycle thieves after arresting two men and seizing 13 bicycles worth RM10,000 in raids in Kepala Batas here last Sunday.

North Seberang Perai District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said today the police arrested two men, aged 28 and 38, at 4 am in Bertam Perdana as they were walking in a residential area with the intention of stealing branded bicycles from a garage.

“Police arrested the two men after they were found to be behaving suspiciously and found several spanners tucked in the back of their waists. They admitted they intended to steal branded bicycles.

“Following their arrest, the police raided several locations around Kepala Batas and seized 13 bicycles stolen by the two men,” he told a press conference here.

Noorzainy said the two men, who were jobless, had previous records related to crime and drugs and tested positive for drugs and added that they have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

In a separate case, he said, an elderly man had a scare when his grandson threatened to stab him to death with a knife after having been reprimanded at their house in Pokok Sena here today.

He said the man, in his 20s, made the threat after his 76-year-old grandfather had reprimanded him for renting out a room in their house to a man who smoked drugs there. — Bernama