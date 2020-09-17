PAS gets nod from Kelantan Bersatu to contest majority seats within state during GE15

A PAS flag flies on a mast at the Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar April 27, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PASIR PUTEH, Sept 17 — Kelantan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has agreed in principle for PAS to be given majority state seats to contest in Kelantan in the 15th general election (GE15).

Kelantan Bersatu chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said this was by virtue that PAS had been in power in the state for several terms.

“Bersatu, however, should also be given the opportunity to contest several seats in Kelantan, “ he told reporters after closing the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) mini carnival in Selising here today.

He said Bersatu should also be considered in the distribution of seats for GE15 in Kelantan to enable the party to contribute for the state’s development.

“It is also to create closer unity among parties in Perikatan Nasional (PN),” he added.

Prior to this, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was reported to have said that the issue of seat distribution for GE15 among PN allies has been resolved with the majority of seats in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan to be contested by the party (PAS). — Bernama