MCMC: Malaysia maintains third spot in Asean fixed broadband ranking

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia has maintained its third place ranking in Asean for fixed-broadband average download speed, having increased its average speed to 86.82 megabits per second (Mbps) in July 2020 compared with 81.46 Mbps recorded a month earlier.

“As Malaysia’s economy continues its recovery stage until December 2020, internet access remains critical as Malaysians need good connectivity,” the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in its monthly bulletin released today.

MCMC said the results were from Speedtest Global Index’s findings, which also ranked Malaysia at 41st place worldwide, down from 40th place in June 2020.

It said Malaysia’s mobile broadband speed also experienced a significant increase with an average download speed of 24.44 Mbps and ranked 6th in Asean.

Meanwhile, the local postal and courier sector’s market capitalisation recorded a healthy growth of 41 per cent in August 2020 since April 2020, driven by the increase in demand from e-commerce and online marketplaces.

“Industry players are seeing a higher than usual courier volume even after the easing of movement restrictions and this trend is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year.

“In the second quarter 2020, monthly web visits for top three merchants in Malaysia — Shopee, Lazada, and PG Mall rose by 42 per cent, compared with the first quarter,” it said.

However, it added that market capitalisation for the communications and multimedia industry declined 4.2 per cent to RM127.34 billion as at end-August 2020 compared with July’s RM132.87 billion. — Bernama