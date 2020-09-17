Husam says stepping down as Amanah veep ‘not a problem’, insists won’t leave party

Husam stepped down from his post of party vice-president on September 6. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Datuk Husam Musa has insisted that he will not quit Parti Amanah Negara, amid speculations following his resignation as party vice-president.

Speaking in an interview with Sinar Harian yesterday, the Kelantan Amanah chief said leaving the post will not be a problem because politics should focus on serving the voters instead.

“Actually the question of resignation is not a problem. This political field is a field of service, not a field earning wealth or a career for oneself,” he was quoted saying.

“To me this action may contribute to something more effective, it is a right move.

“Some speculate that I will leave Amanah. No, I will only resign and I will not leave Amanah, instead I will continue to strengthen Amanah with my existing leadership,” he added.

Husam further said that the matter has been discussed with the top leaders of the party, including president Mohamad Sabu, which he was rumoured to oppose.

“I have met the president and submitted the resignation letter. I stated my wishes voluntarily without any tricks or other plans.

“He agreed with my explanation and this matter also has been discussed in the Amanah meeting. In fact they have no problem with it,” he added, referring to the politician called Mat Sabu and the party.

Earlier this week, Amanah denied that Husam quit the party in protest against president Mohamad, but confirmed that he stepped down from his post of party vice-president on September 6.

In a statement, its communications director Khalid Samad said the move was taken for Husam to focus on the party’s move to win seats in Kelantan in the next election, especially in Kota Baru.

Husam, who is also Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chief, will be advising these bureaus in Amanah: Elections, communications and strategy.