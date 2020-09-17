Home Ministry denies appointing company to manage foreign workers

A foreign worker is pictured outside his shared house in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 — The Home Ministry (KDN) today stressed that it had never issued any approval of appointment to any companies to manage foreign workers.

The ministry in a statement said it had detected the spread of a fake document on the appointment of a foreign worker management company throughout Malaysia, using the name of KDN’s secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz @ Yazid.

“We want to stress here that the information is fake,” it said, adding that the ministry had lodged a police report so that actions would be taken against the irresponsible people who spread the fake information.

The ministry also advised the public not to make any payment to any quarter claiming to be managing registrations or programmes involving foreigners. — Bernama