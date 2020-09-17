Dr Noor Hisham: Another Covid-19 cluster detected in Sabah, this time in Semporna

The Selamat cluster comes on the heels of yesterday’s new Pulau cluster in Kunak on the east coast of Sabah which comprises nine cases who are all from the same family. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Yet another new Covid-19 cluster has been detected today in Sabah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Selamat cluster was discovered in Semporna.

“The cluster’s index case is Case 9,969, a 32-year-old Malaysian woman who tested positive for the virus on September 14 when she was screened at Tawau Hospital prior to her hospitalisation for premature delivery,” he said in the Health Ministry’s daily update on Covid-19 cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said the new cluster was discovered through active case detection conducted on the woman’s close contacts.

“The person infected was a close contact, a healthcare officer who treated the woman,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

According to him, as of today, a total of 118 individuals in this cluster have been screened.

Out of the 118, two were positive for the virus, while the rest are awaiting their test results.

Malaysia recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases today: five are Malaysians who returned from abroad and the remaining 16 are local transmissions involving 15 Malaysians and one foreign national.