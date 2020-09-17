Covid-19: JKR headquarters employee in Kuala Lumpur tests positive

JKR said in a statement today that the person was tested positive after undergoing a random swab test at the Kuching International Airport in Sarawak on Monday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — A Public Works Department (JKR) employee at its headquarters in Jalan Sultan Salahuddin here tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

JKR said in a statement today that the person was tested positive after undergoing a random swab test at the Kuching International Airport in Sarawak on Monday.

The individual had gone to Kuching for a meeting at the Sarawak JKR and stayed at a hotel.

“On the way home, the Kuching Hospital contacted the person to confirm that the individual was Covid-19 positive. Upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday, the employee was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor for further treatment,” the statement said.

JKR said it had handed over the list of the person’s close contacts to the Ministry of Health (MOH), with those from the department either having undergone or will undergo health screening and home quarantine.

Proactive measures have also been taken by carrying out disinfection of the JKR office and its surroundings.

The MOH today recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases, including one from screening carried out at the international entry point in Sarawak. — Bernama