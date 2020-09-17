CAP receives complaints on private hospitals charging for SOP

According to CAP, some private hospitals have imposed service charge for the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) on patients. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 17 — The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has received complaints that some private hospitals have imposed service charge for the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) on patients.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said such practice should not be imposed on patients as the procedure was deemed to be part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) and it had been enforced everywhere including in hospitals and clinics.

“CAP has received complaints that some hospitals are charging their patients RM5 to conduct the SOP and we wonder why they do so.

“It seems that only patients are charged because the fees were found to be included in their medical bills. We urge all hospitals and clinics that are charging clients for the SOP to stop doing so,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama