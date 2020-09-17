At Sabah Gateway launch, Perikatan campaign not far from Muhyiddin’s thoughts

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah during the launch of Sabah Gateway in Kota Kinabalu September 17, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today managed to slip a soundbite into his speech, which some might see as an attempt to stump for Perikatan Nasional (PN), when launching the Sabah Gateway project at the Magellan Sutera Resort here today.

Muhyiddin had towards the end of his speech, when launching the new fibre optic undersea cable station, stressed how such projects to improve Sabah’s infrastructure were a testament to PN’s commitment to developing both state and country.

“I would like to repeat the commitment of the Perikatan Nasional government to transform the country’s digital infrastructure through the Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) project.

“The launch of the Sabah Gateway today is an important part of this initiative,” he said during his speech.

Today’s launch saw Muhyiddin officiate the undersea cable docking station located in Tanjung Aru that is expected to contribute to the improvement of internet connectivity in Sabah, with the project aiming to supply 4G and 5G bands in 96.9 per cent of the state by 2022.

The improved connectivity within the state is expected to be realised by the end of this year, with 419 new radio towers and 1,972 new transmitters set to be erected, while equipping at least 251,166 premises in the state with fibre optic connectivity.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of 133 Community Internet Centres costing RM13 million around the state, as part of the RM2.45 billion Jendela project.

The launch today coincided with the campaign period for the Sabah state elections, where PN and Barisan Nasional as the incumbent Opposition here are trying to take over the reins of the state from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and his Warisan Plus coalition.

Muhyiddin and his personality have been employed by PN in its election campaign to try and garner the support of Sabahans.

The premature 16th state election was triggered after caretaker chief minister Shafie sought the dissolution of the state assembly when predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman mounted an abortive takeover bid on the back of defections.

The Election Commission has set September 26 as the polling day where some 1.1 million Sabahans are set to vote.