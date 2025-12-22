GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — A 30-year-old Bucida molineti tree fell on Jalan Penang here the day before yesterday, injuring a motorcyclist and passenger, after heavy rain and rotten roots weakened its base, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) said.

The tree, about 10 metres tall with a trunk circumference of 1.2 metres, had passed routine annual inspections, but MBPP said more detailed checks using satellite technology are underway, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

“Preventive measures are being strengthened, including detailed structural assessments and ground-penetrating radar scans to check root stability,” the council said.

The incident occurred around 6.45pm, when the tree struck a motorcycle and a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Only the motorcyclist and passenger suffered minor injuries; the vehicle occupants were unharmed.

With help from the Fire and Rescue Department, MBPP quickly cleared the scene, reopening the affected stretch of Jalan Penang by 8.20pm.

MBPP added that modern technology and more frequent inspections will continue to be used to prevent similar accidents and enhance public safety.