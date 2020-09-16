Win for Warisan Plus in state poll means end to corruption in Sabah, claims Guan Eng

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng noted that Tan Sri Musa Aman and his younger brother Datuk Seri Anifah Aman are politically intertwined with PN, which is seeking control of Sabah in the state election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today urged Sabahans to choose the Warisan Plus alliance in the September 26 election to put an end to money politics, corruption and abuse of power as practised by the old guards now banded together under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

This comes after caretaker Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal accused predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman of nepotism and cronyism in the award of 700,000 acres of forest reserve land under the Sabah Foundation.

“It is important for Sabahans to put an end to this destructive money politics, corruption, abuse of power and the latest land grab by dishonest politicians through voting back Shafie and Warisan Plus comprising Warisan, DAP, Upko, PKR and Amanah,” said Lim in a statement.

The Bagan MP noted that Musa and his younger brother Datuk Seri Anifah Aman are politically intertwined with PN, which is seeking control of Sabah in the state election.

He said Musa and Anifah, a former federal minister, as well as Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as head of PN, should publicly explain the coalition’s stand on the forest land allegation.

“Sabahans can never forget that it was Muhyiddin’s political secretary and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who both went to see the Sabah Governor on behalf of the former Sabah Chief Minister, to try to form a new back-door government by enticing over Assemblypersons.

“This attempt by PN and the former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to form a backdoor Sabah state government failed, because Shafie countered quickly to stop the attempt to steal the people’s mandate, by dissolving the State Assembly,” said Lim.

Warisan Plus had insisted that it was forced to push for elections now in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic to prevent the formation of a “back-door” state government through crossovers instigated by Musa, a former Umno leader, and his PN allies.

Polling Day for Sabah falls on September 26. Campaigning officially began last Saturday.