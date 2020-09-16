Shafie: Continued negotiations to end land dispute

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal campaigning in Kampung Balimbang Pulau Bum Bum in Semporna September 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

PITAS, Sept 16 — The Warisan-led government will continue its negotiation with government-linked companies (GLCs) to end the land dispute between villages in Sabah.

Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said in Pitas alone, Borneo Samudera Sdn Bhd had returned 10 villages namely Kampung Kalumpang, Feri, Ranggu, Sibaung, Pondoi, Bawang, Saab Perpaduan, Saab, Kemiri and Kerasik — after successful negotiation with the GLCs.

“We will be looking at the details for other lands that belong to the people of Pitas.

“This is what the Warisan-led government has done for two years in power. We return the people’s land that has been denied for so long,” he said during the Majlis Bersama Rakyat event at Dewan Majlis Daerah here, yesterday.

In Pitas, land issue is one of the campaigning promises that have been brought up by many politicians to gain support in every election in the past.

However, Shafie is hoping that the effort to issue more than 10,000 native land titles since the government ousted the Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election, will give a clear picture that he is a man who delivers what he says.

“Umno, Barisan Nasional (BN) have been the government for 60 years. The people of Pitas voted for them but what did they do here?

“We are rich with resources. We have timber, oil, many others... but World Bank reports said Pitas is the most hardcore poor district in Malaysia.

“We are poor because we keep voting BN!” he said.

Shafie, who is the president of Warisan, said the voters in Pitas currently hold the “power” to vote for the next government.

He urged voters not to misuse their vote and not be easily convinced to vote for the other parties if given cash during the campaigning period.

“Don’t because of the RM100, RM200 cash given during this election you vote them. No. Don’t sell your future to them,” he said.

As an Umno stronghold, Shafie said Pitas had enough of ‘lack of infrastructure’ and it is time for Warisan to win the seat.

Warisan has fielded businessman, Sh Azman Sh Along who was actively involved in the “Reformasi” movement since 1998 and joined Warisan since the party was formed.

Earlier in Azman’s welcoming speech, he said that he is committed to bring economy and development agendas in Pitas, and looks forward to improve the infrastructure in the district.

“Basic infrastructures are the most important development that we need to bring to Pitas. This is the most important that we need to focus once we form the government,” he said. — Borneo Post



