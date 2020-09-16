Selangor MB advises residents on state’s coast to be wary of high tides, flood risk

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has warned residents in five districts in the state to be cautious of high tides and the possibility of floods between now and November.

The five districts are Klang, Sepang, Kuala Langat, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam along the west coast of the peninsula.

“Therefore, those who live close to the seaside, especially in the five districts which I mentioned, you must all be cautious, avoid seaside activities and be prepared for any possibility which might rise, from this high tide phenomenon,” Amirudin said.

“And the maximum water height level predicted, is almost hitting 5.8 metres in certain places, from the information given to us,” he added.

Amirudin said that the phenomenon was predicted for September 19 and 20, between 7.13am and 7.53am; October 17, 18 and 19 between 6am and 7.30am; and November 15 and 16 between 5.40am and 6.25am.