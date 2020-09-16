Safeguard harmony in multicultural society, says Willie Mongin

Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin called on Malaysians to 'not be easily influenced'. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PADAWAN, Sept 16 — Malaysians should continue to preserve harmony in the multicultural society through unity, mutual respect and the spirit of love for the country, says the Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin.

“Do not be easily influenced by various efforts that can lead to the disruption of unity and peace,” he said while speaking at the Puncak Borneo Motorcycle Tour programme in conjunction with Malaysia Day here.

The Puncak Borneo MP said social ills such as drug abuse and the ‘mat rempit’ culture should also be curbed by holding beneficial activities with the cooperation of all parties, as well as by inculcating unity and a sense of pride for the country.

At the ceremony, he announced an allocation of RM140,000 for several purposes such as building a proper drainage system, as well as assisting a church and women’s bureau in the constituency, besides presenting incentives to some outstanding students as well as contributions to chronic patients. — Bernama