Sabah’s GDP growth to ‘plummet to zero’ if Warisan continues to run state, Bung Moktar claims

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Sabah’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth may be reduced to nil if the state continued to be administered by Parti Warisan Sabah, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin claimed today.

Bung made the claim when asked what he meant by Sabah’s economy crumbling under Warisan rule.

“Sabah’s economy as of today is just 0.54 per cent of 8.1 per cent GDP growth. There is only just 0.54 per cent left.

“Imagine if Warisan continues to administer, maybe our economy will be 0 per cent,” he said briefly at a Gabungan Rakyat Sabah manifesto launch, but did not elaborate further.

Recent data from the Department of Statistics revealed that Sabah recorded the lowest GDP rate of 1.5 per cent in 2018. Just the year before, Sabah enjoyed a GDP growth of 8.2 per cent, which is the highest in the country.

The data added that Sabah GDP has contracted in the last two consecutive years, at 1.5 per cent in 2018 and then 0.5 per cent in 2019.

However, caretaker chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal previously said the economic downturn was not his government’s fault but that it had been building up even before he took office.