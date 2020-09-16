Muhyiddin unveils Perikatan-led Opposition manifesto that aims to address Sabah’s woes

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at the GRS manifesto’s launch at Sutera Harbour Resort in Kota Kinabalu, September 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today unveiled Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) manifesto that focuses on reviving the state’s economy, which he said can only be fulfilled if the federal and state governments work together.

Dangling the carrot of federal funding in front of voters as crucial to fulfilling the promises, the Perikatan Nasional chairman said that Sabah, with its dispersed population and vast land areas, needed major development to take it to the next level.

“The manifesto was given to me to announce as prime minister because it involves cooperation between the state and federal governments, which is of utmost importance,” he said.

The nine thrusts contained in GRS’ manifesto are: infrastructure, Sabah rights, employment, youth, health, civil service, prosperity, education, security, human capital and women development.

GRS comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

“I believe this is what Sabahans want. Things are hard right now, and in these unprecedented times, we cannot just promise the usual like other elections.

“So this is our total commitment to raise Sabahans’ livelihoods to the next level,” he said during the manifesto’s launch at Sutera Harbour Resort here today where members of the Opposition alliance had gathered.

Meanwhile, Sabah PN chief Datuk Hajiji Noor described the manifesto as the Opposition’s main plan to revive the economy after it was allegedly left in shambles by the Warisan government.

“We are offering much-needed facilities and infrastructure,” he said.

When pushed for a timeline, he said that this was promised for the coming five-year term.

“We cannot do this in one or two years. Things like infrastructure take time. Roads can take two to three years to complete. If we have allocations, we can do it. We need a continuous mandate to ensure the manifesto promises are achieved,” he said.

The 16th Sabah state election will take place on September 26 where some 16 parties are vying for votes in 73 seats.