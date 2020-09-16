Penang assemblyman’s aide nabbed over false robbery report

Sources said the officer had lodged a police report on the incident allegedly to avoid paying money to another party who had threatened to spread pornographic pictures of his brother. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 16 — Police have arrested a special officer to an assemblyman in Penang to assist investigations over a false report he made on Sept 12 in which he claimed he was robbed of RM60,000.

Sources said police also arrested the man’s younger brother last night after finding contradictions in their statements.

“The man (special officer) claimed that he and his brother were riding in a car and had stopped at a petrol station in Permatang Rawa where a motorcyclist snatched a bag containing RM60,000 in cash from them and sped off,” he said today.

Sources said the officer had lodged a police report on the incident allegedly to avoid paying money to another party who had threatened to spread pornographic pictures of his brother.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad when contacted by Bernama confirmed the case.

He said investigations were ongoing under Section 182 of the Penal Code for lodging false police report, which could be sentenced up to six months’ jail or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, if convicted. — Bernama