Kedah MB urges mukim chiefs in Kota Setar to give info on people needing food aid

ALOR SETAR, Sept 16 — The penghulu (chiefs) of 28 mukim (sub-districts) of Kota Setar, which has come under the administrative enhanched movement control order (EMCO), are urged to channel information to the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) on individuals needing food aid.

Kedah Mentri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor said this could help the control centre identify those who genuinely qualified to receive the food aid.

“There are many residents who are affected by the EMCO. Up to 2pm today, we have received 1,065 applications for the food aid and out of this number, 203 families have received the aid via personnel on duty in the EMCO area.

“The applications will be screened upon receipt, to determine whether the applicants qualify for the aid as there have been residents staying outside the EMCO area applying for the aid and both husband and wife applying for the same aid,” he said after visiting Kota Setar, here, today.

Muhammad Sanusi said the food aid would be distributed according to the mukim in less than 24 hours after the EMCO administrators received the applications via the operations room phone number to be given.

He said the state government had also channelled initial aid to over 6,000 individuals who were recipients of monthly aid from the Social Welfare Department, Kasih Ibu Darul Aman (KIDA) aid and zakat.

“Now we will focus on those not included as recipients of this initial aid. So, we are asking the affected individuals to call the EMCO number to receive the aid worth RM50 each.

“I am also aware that many complaints including those made via social media came from outsiders who are not affected by the EMCO. So, I am asking them not to create panic among the people of Kota Setar district,” he said.

The mentri besar also said that the state government would find ways to assist residents in the Melur zone affected by the EMCO in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani who had run out of cash as there is no ATM in their area. — Bernama