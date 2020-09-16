Ismail Sabri: 68 arrested yesterday for violating RMCO

Ops Benteng saw 120 undocumented migrants and two middlemen arrested yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The police arrested 68 individuals yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the 68, 66 were compounded while the remaining two were remanded.

“Among the offences for violating the RMCO include disobeying the restricted movement control order, failure to prepare instruments to record personal details, not wearing face masks, not upholding social distancing, and failure to clear one’s quarantine bills,” he said in a statement.

The police-led compliance task force conducted 59,899 inspections yesterday, involving 3,123 teams and 12,873 personnel.

Similarly, Ops Benteng, carried out by multiple agencies arrested 120 undocumented migrants and two middlemen yesterday while confiscating three vessels and four land vehicles.

These include nine arrested in Pengkalan Kubor, Kelantan for attempting to enter Malaysia via illegal routes, and five in Bandar Penawar, Johor.

A total of 79 roadblocks were conducted nationwide under the auspices of the police, the Border Control Agency, and the Armed Forces.

From July 24 until yesterday, approximately 29,438 individuals returned to Malaysia and have since been placed in 72 hotels and eight premises including public training institutes situated in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, and Labuan.

Of this number, 9,737 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine while 71 have been sent to hospitals for treatment. Approximately 19,630 individuals have been discharged and permitted to return home.